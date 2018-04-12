Drake Blesses “Tongue-Tied” Gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins After Another Fortnite Session

Drake and Ninja were back at again and decided to hop on another session of the popular game Fortnite. Blevin also got blessed by the Six God for his victory in the match.

This is really becoming a thing and honestly, we are here for it.

The Tuesday night (April 10) Fortnite match follows up their previous session that featured the likes of Travis Scott and Ju Ju Smith-Schuster that broke streaming records. Ninja is still reaping the financial benefits of having Drake share his first stream was blessed again by Drake when the “God’s Plan” rapper donated $5,000 to popular gamers stream. The generous was donation was a gift to Ninja for securing the victory in the match.

Drake who enjoys playing the game on PlayStation 4 under the handle TheBoyDuddus, appeared to be playing the game while in a recording studio in London. Drake gave viewers a hint to his location when he pointed out potential lag issues due to playing on an EU server. The dynamic Fortnite tag team linked up for a few matches before Drake announced he had “to go to work.” In their final match which can be viewed below Drake pledged $5K to Ninja if he won.

The incentive worked as Ninja racked up an impressive 16 kills in the match which helped the “accidental” N-word user to secure the bag. The “Nice For What” creator let Ninja know he was a “man of his word” and obtained the necessary information to deliver the funds.

The creators of Fortnite must be losing their minds as their game’s popularity continues to grow. Drake even promised to mention the game in a song if Epic Games gives him a “Hotline Bling” emote. We hope Drake keeps the generosity going and blesses another gamer/streamer besides Ninja though.

Photo: Chiaki Nozu / Getty