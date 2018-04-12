Home > News

Blac Chyna’s Teen Struggle Rapper Boyfriend Proposes On Instagram

Blac Chyna out her robbing cradles or nah?

Written By Robert Longfellow

Blac Chyna Hosts The Pool After Dark

Source: Tom Briglia / Getty

Blac Chyna, if you care, is dating an 18-year-old. The young homie apparently has proposed, via Instagram. 

We’ll let Page Six handle the details.

Could Blac Chyna be walking down the aisle?

If her 18-year-old boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay, gets his wish, they’ll soon be married.

The young rapper, whose real name is Jay Bradley, popped the question to Chyna, 29, on Instagram, writing, “Will you marry me?” with a ring emoji this week.

The accompanying picture of the mother of two appears to be taken from a gas station.

No word if Blac Chyna accepted.

What’s certain, is that the struggle is real. Kids, stay in school.

Will You Marry Me?💍

A post shared by 👑 YBN Almighty Jay (@ybnalmightyjay) on

@jimmynickles Look Like TD Jakes 😂😂😂😂😂

A post shared by 👑 YBN Almighty Jay (@ybnalmightyjay) on

🎀💕🌈🤪👑 Chilllin in my @fashionnova

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Blac Chyna

