Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Black Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor In Latest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign

Since its creation five years ago, Hennessy’s “Wild Rabbit” campaign has been successful, often incorporating Hip-Hop icon Nas while spotlight trailblazers like Erykah Badu and Martin Scorsese and pushing the mantra, “Never stop. Never settle.” The latest campaign spotlights world champion cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor—no small feat considering the African-American man claimed the title in 1899.

You might have just said “Who?” and you will be impressed after you learn about Taylor’s accolades. A Hennessy short called “The 6 Day Race” details how incredible an athlete and dynamic a human being Taylor was.

The new campaign will run throughout 2018 across traditional media and social channels. Nas lends his voice to the Hennessy spot about Taylor below. As part of the campaign, designer Pyer Moss created a bespoke cycling-inspired apparel line titled “MMT 140 x Pyer Moss for Hennessy” and renowned visual artist Kadir Nelson created bronze sculpture of Taylor titled “The Major.” Also, ESPN will be airing a documentary about the pioneering cyclist that includes commentary from BMX biker Nigel Sylvester on April 22.

Last night in NYC, Hennessy premiered the campaign and hosted a panel that featured Karen Brown-Donovan, great-granddaughter of Marshall “Major” Taylor, Ayesha McGown, who hopes to become the first Black female pro cyclist, Nelson and more. Guests enjoyed ‘The Major’ cocktail at Hennessy’s ‘Major’ premiere at The Times Center in New York City on where guests also enjoyed “The Major” cocktail.

Photo: Courtesy of Hennessy, Donald Traill/Invision for Hennessy V.S/AP Images

