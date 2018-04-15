Beyoncé Performs Black National Anthem, Reunites Destiny’s Child & More At Coachella

Beyoncé just may be the greatest entertainer all time. After performing the Black National Anthem, reuniting Destiny’s, having Jay-Z come through and much more during her show-stopping Coachella set last night (April 14), that’s becoming less debatable.
Bey’s performance was unapologetically Black, and it was glorious. She didn’t have to come out to “Life Every Voice and Sing” or dish out the HBCU vibes, but she damn sure did.
To say that Bey’s performance was Internet breaking is an understatement.
If you weren’t there, or couldn’t get to a livestream, Twitter had you covered. See the reactions and clips below and on the flip.
