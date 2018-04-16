Pied Piper Of Pee Pee R. Kelly Accused Of Giving Woman STD, Forcing Her To Join ‘Sex Cult’

No surprise as more charges of the Pied Piper of Pee Pee, that would be R. Kelly, being an alleged scum bag come to light. This time, the Chicago crooner is being accused of blessing a woman with an STD and forcing her to join a sex cult.

Reports the Washington Post:

R&B singer R. Kelly is being accused by a woman of giving her a sexually transmitted disease during an eight-month relationship that began when she was 19. The woman filed a complaint with the Dallas Police Department last week and is preparing a federal civil complaint against the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer, according to her Philadelphia-based attorney, Lee Merritt.

The woman is not being named because The Washington Post does not identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault.

A Kelly representative said the singer “categorically denies all claims and allegations” related to this new complaint.

The accuser is a minor and her claims definitely fit a long established pattern when it comes to R’uh and the ladies.

In this new allegation, which Merritt released to The Post through a statement, the woman states that she met Kelly last June and that the relationship ended in February. The woman accused Kelly of infecting her in Dallas in December. The singer was in town that month for a concert at the Music Hall at Fair Park. During the relationship, “our client was the victim of several forms of criminal misconduct by Kelly, ­including, but not limited to, unlawful restraint, furnishing alcohol and illegal drugs to a minor, and aggravated assault (via the referenced intentional STD infection),” according to the statement from Merritt. “These offenses occurred while our client was being groomed to join Kelly’s sex cult. Kelly gradually introduced the cult to our client over the course of their relationship, culminating with an explanation that she would have to sign a contract and offer collateral information about herself and her family for Kelly’s protection.”

Nevertheless, despite all the sordid accusations, R. Kelly is still out here.

