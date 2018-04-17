Cash Me Outside Struggle Rapper Getting Reality Show

Blame yourselves for helping her go viral. Danielle Bregoli aka the Cash Me Outside girl, who now is a signed rapper, is getting a reality show.

This is really happening.

Reports TMZ:

Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, is exploring her TV options again after signing a new deal with a production company for a docuseries about her music career.

Danielle recently inked the deal with the production company, Invent TV, and we’re told the plan is to produce and shop the pilot to major cable networks.

Danielle bailed on a reality show deal with a major production company last year to pursue her music career. That seemed to be the right call since two of her songs have made their way onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart and “Hi Bich” went Gold.

People used to have to work hard at their craft, get a following, then transition into stardom and maybe a reality show to complete the cypher. Now, you can just do something to viral and, voila.

What a time.

