Jordan Brand Unveils Air Jordan 1 ‘Best Hand In The Game’ Collection [Photos]

Jordan Brand is coming for your coins, and many will readily be opening their wallets. The house that Michael Jordan built just unveiled its “Best Hand In The Game” collection of Air Jordan 1’s.

The collection pays homage to Jordan’s greatest career achievements via four new colorways based on the ever-popular Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe” color-blocking.

The Blue Moon is all about Jordan’s All-Star game play (three MVP’s) and features a straight flush on the right insole. The Yellow Ocher colorway salutes his five season MVP’s and features a royal flush on the right insole. The Track Red colorway is a homage to Jordan’s six championships with the Chicago Bulls and features a six-of-a-kind hand on the right insole. We know it’s impossible, just run with it. Finally, the Clay Green colorway has a full house on the right insole and is all about his total package of accomplishments; Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Championships and Hall of Fame induction.

The Best Hand in the Game collection colorways will release separately and in select global regions on May 5. Check out detailed pics below.

Good luck with copping you a pair, you’re going to need it. If you got the plug, holla at ya boy.

—

Photos: Jordan Brand

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »