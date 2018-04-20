Chadwick Boseman Set As Howard University’s 2018 Commencement Speaker

Black Panther and the world of Wakanda has captured the heart of the masses. Often included in the discussions of Black Panther, Howard University stands as a visual representation of a modern-day Wakanda. Former Howard University student Chadwick Boseman will deliver this year’s commencement speech as the next young leaders of tomorrow embark on new journeys as college graduates.

Boseman, who plays King T’Challa, has credited the university himself stating, “It is a Wakanda to a certain degree. There is definitely a lot of T’Challa there.

Boseman graduated from Howard University in 2000 and is returning after 18 years to deliver the speech for graduation. University President Wayne Frederick states that he is honored and it is a privilege to welcome back the 40-year old actor. Chadwick has built a career performing powerful, socially-conscious roles. He’s starred in 42 as Jackie Robinson, Marshall as Thurgood Marshall, and Get On Up as James Brown.

Returning to his alma mater as The Black Panther after Howard University’s historic student sit-in sets the stage for Boseman. The commencement speech will be held on Saturday, May 12th.

Photo: Getty