James Comey’s Memos Going Public Reveal That President Trump Is On One

The memos of former FBI Director James Comey have been unleashed to the public, and what has been revealed might be confirmation that President Donald Trump focused his energies on the wrong things. What stood out in the memos Comey drafted after each meeting with Trump was that the former business mogul had a strange obsession with protecting his reputation and information leaking to the public.

In a February memo, Comey told Trump he was “eager to find leakers and would like to nail one to the door as a message.” As part of the search for leakers in the FBI, Comey expressed “the value of putting a head on a pike as a message.”

Trump’s suggestion was that “it may involve putting reporters in jail.”

“‘They spend a couple days in jail, make a new friend, and they are ready to talk,'” Comey recalled Trump saying. Comey then wrote “I laughed as I walked to the door Reince Priebus had opened.”

Earlier in the conversation, Comey wrote that Trump cited Judith Miller, a New York Times reporter who served time in prison for refusing to divulge a source she had used for a story about who outed a woman as a CIA agent during the Bush 43 administration.

Trump said “that we need to go after the reporters, and referred to the fact that 10 or 15 years ago we put them in jail to find out what they know, and it worked.” Comey added that Trump mentioned Miller by name.

The outlet goes on to point out other big bombshells, including Russian President Vladimir Putin telling the president that the country had the “most beautiful hookers in the world” after the whole “pee tape” debacle.

It’s a definite must-read and you can see the memos in full here.

