Black Man Who Stopped White Domestic Terrorist At Waffle House Hailed As Hero

The fatal shooting incident at a Tennessee Waffle House rocked residents in the state and sent shockwaves across the nation as the gun control debate remains hotter than ever. Although the still-at-large shooter remains a looming threat, James Shaw Jr., the previously unnamed man who stopped the rampage, is being hailed as a hero.

Shaw, 29, has shown heavy reluctance to the fanfare he’s experiencing and was quite honest in saying he didn’t think about saving lives in as much he was trying to save himself. Local outlet The Tennesseean has more.

The Tennesseean writes:

Shaw Jr. rushed the gunman, grabbed the gun’s barrel, pulled it away and threw it over the Waffle House counter. He suffered a gunshot wound and burns from grabbing the gun’s barrel.

Shaw Jr. said he doesn’t feel like a hero.

He was only trying to stay alive.

“It feels selfish,” Shaw Jr. “I was just trying to get myself out. I saw the opportunity and pretty much took it.”

Friends, families and the community disagree.

“He is a hero in my books,” said Brennan McMurry, 28, a longtime friend of Shaw’s who was with him at the Waffle House.

And on Twitter, the charming Shaw is becoming something of a big deal as users are showering him with praise. We’ve collected those responses below and on the following pages.

Meet James Shaw —29 years old, #HBCU grad, member of Alpha Phi Alpha & #TSU alum. He’s an American hero who singlehandedly disarmed a gunman in the #Antiochshooting. He later went to the hospital to treat his injuries & was at church by 10. Thank you #JamesShawJr #GunReformNow pic.twitter.com/Fayxt3fF2Z — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) April 22, 2018

Salute to you king! Your heroism saved many lives ✊🏿 #JamesShawJr pic.twitter.com/bw0gw1krrj — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) April 22, 2018

Finally, a Young Black Man has become a hashtag for preserving life and not by having his be taken away ✊🏾 #JamesShawJr — iHave (@HI_XpeKtations) April 22, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

