Tennessee Waffle House Shooting Leave 4 Dead, 4 Others Injured

A shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House restaurant left four people dead and another four suffering from injuries. The assault was stopped when a customer rushed the gunman, snatched away an assault rifle, which prompted the man to flee on foot with barely wearing any clothes.

Local outlet News Channel 5 reports:

It happened around 3:25 a.m. Sunday at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike near Hobson Pike.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials named 29-year-old Travis Reinking, from Illinois, as a person of interest in the shooting, saying the vehicle the gunman used was registered to him.

Police said Reinking drove his pickup truck into the Waffle House parking lot around 3:18 a.m.. He sat in the truck for a few minutes before getting out and immediately shooting and killing two people outside of the restaurant with an AR-15.

Officers said he then went inside and shot and killed another victim.

The outlet adds that the customer, also 29, was able to wrestle the gun from Reinking’s hands and tossed it away. Reinking left the area after she shed a coat and was not wearing any clothes in some reports. Reports say Reinking may have lived in the area and fled home after witnesses say they spotted the man walking near woods shirtless.

