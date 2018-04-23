Home > News

White Domestic Terrorist Who Shot Up Tennessee Waffle House Caught

The manhunt for 29-year-old Travis Reinking ended with the man in custody Monday.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Posted 51 mins ago
Travis Reinking Waffle House shooting suspect

Source: Metro Nashville Police Department / Metro Nashville Police Department

It took authorities just over 34 hours to find Tennessee Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking after his rampage at the Antioch location of the franchise. The 29-year-old Illinois native walked away from the carnage of the shooting that left four dead and four others injured, with the efforts of James Shaw Jr. averting a larger crisis.

Local outlet The Tennesseean reports:

Metro police announced Monday afternoon that Travis Reinking, the suspect in a shooting that killed four people at an Antioch Waffle House, had been arrested after a 34-hour manhunt.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police announced Reinking had been arrested in a “wooded area” near Old Hickory Boulevard and Hobson Pike — less than two miles from the Waffle House where the shooting took place.

Police photos from the scene showed Reinking, 29, being loaded into a car wearing a torn maroon T-shirt with scratches on his exposed shoulders.

His capture capped a chaotic search that followed the deadly shooting at an Antioch Waffle House about 3:25 a.m. Sunday.

Reinking faces charges of four counts of homicide for the deaths of Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29; Joe R. Perez, 20; Deebony Groves, 21; and Akilah Dasilva, 23.

Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department

