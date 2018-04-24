California senator Kamala Harris is a rising star in the Democratic Party (in case you didn’t know) and with rumors swirling that she’s positioning herself for a Presidential run in 2020, people on the left are excited about the possibility of the United State’s first woman President being an African-American.



Today the Oakland native checked into an Angela Yee-less Breakfast Club and chopped it up with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God about the barriers she’s broken during her governmental career, being in favor of the 2nd amendment, and why she doesn’t think America is as divided as people make it out to be.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Kamala Harris on The Breakfast Club.

