Auntie Maxine Waters Calls For Donald Trump To “Just Get Out” Of The White House

Auntie Maxine Waters continues to remind everyone that she is all of us as she once again called out the fraud that is “President” Donald Trump and gave him the soundest piece of advice that anyone in his inner circle will give him, “Please resign.” Forget reclaiming her time, Auntie Maxine wants to reclaim America for me and you.

Speaking at the Time 100 Gala on Tuesday night (April 24) where she was honored as one of the 100 most influential people of 2018, Congresswoman Waters (D-CA) called for the embattled conman who’s currently under investigation to give up the Presidency “So that I won’t have to keep up this fight of your having impeached because I don’t think you deserve to be there. Just get out.”

We the people concur. Get. Out. Word to Jordan Peele and his Academy Award.

At the same Time 100 Gala actor Yara Shahidi praised Auntie Maxine for saying “what many of us are thinking.”

“She is adored and admired by people who care about social justice and is oh so eloquent in letting the world, particularly the white men of Congress who dare test her acumen, know that she is not here for any nonsense,” Shahidi said.

We see no lies in Shahidi’s statement.

Unfortunately Donald Trump doesn’t seem anywhere close to giving up the only thing keeping him out of court and away from prison, his presidential title. Not to mention he’s allegedly banking off his current position thanks to his refusal to divest from his businesses where foreign leaders invest their cash in hopes of currying favor with the greedy egomaniac.

Still though, Queen Maxine Waters is one of the very very few democrats who isn’t afraid to call for Donald Trump’s removal from office and because of this we all bow down when the congresswoman comes to our town.

Photo: Getty