ReclaimingMyTime: The Funniest Congresswoman Maxine Waters Memes

Congresswoman Maxine Waters is a national treasure, capturing the hearts of the social media generation with her digs at President Donald Trump and ousted Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. Auntie Maxine, as she’s affectionately called, has once again given the Internets life with her “reclaiming my time” quip getting flipped into a hilarious set of memes.

Waters spoke during a House Financial Services Committee hearing last Thursday (July 27) when she pointed a line of questioning towards Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. When Mnuchin attempted to gloss over the California politician’s pointed question about the receipt of a memo, she used the “reclaiming my time” phrase to interrupt as she’s allowed to do under congressional rules.

The phrase has become something of a mantra and a moment for those in social media and beyond. We’ve posted the best we could find below and on the following pages. There’s even a gospel song remix of the phrase that’s picking up steam.

I'm taking back what the devil stole from me #ReclaimingMyTime pic.twitter.com/YKTcLTDfJf — alexander. (@SirRWalters) July 28, 2017

Photo: mark6mauno/CC By-SA 2.0

