Lara Croft Hands Out Fades In The Reveal Trailer For ‘Shadow of The Tomb Raider’

Back in March, Square Enix announced the return of Lara Croft in her new adventure Shadow of The Tomb Raider. Not much information about the upcoming game was released at the time but that all changed with Square’s release of a new extended trailer, and this looks like it will be Lara’s darkest adventure yet.

The 3:02 trailer doesn’t reveal any actual gameplay footage, but it does show Lara being chased through a dark jungle and she looks like she has been through hell. According to the official synopsis from Square Enix Lara is on a race against time to save the world from the dreaded Maya Apocalypse. Billed as “Lara’s defining moment” this will be the adventure that will “forge her into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.”

Dues Ex studio Eidos-Montréal in collaboration with original series developer Crystal Dynamics are behind Lara’s new game. Unlike Rise of The Tomb Raider which was a timed exclusive for PS4, Shadow of The Tomb Raider will launch simultaneously on Xbox One, PS4, Windows/Steam. Shadow of The Tomb Raider will be available in Standard, Digital Deluxe, Croft, and Ultimate Editions. For more information about what each edition comes with head to the official website.

Step into the new intense trailer for Shadow of The Tomb Raider below.

—

Photo: Square Enix