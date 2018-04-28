J. Cole Announces Dreamville Music Festival

J. Cole has been quite public of late in the wake of releasing his latest album KOD to the masses, which has fans and haters alike trying to decipher his next moves. The North Carolina artist is using his star power once more, announcing the Dreamville Music Festival set to take place later this year.

Dreamville, the label founded by J. Cole and houses EarthGang, Bas, Cozz and Ari Lennox among others, clearly has the support of the people. Cole posted the announcement of the Dreamville Music Festival via Twitter on Friday (April 28) along with a now-closed pre-sale event. However, those who wish to buy in early ahead of the September event can sign up via the Dreamville website to get an alert for when tickets go back on sale.

The Dreamville Music Festival kicks off in Raleigh, North Carolina on September 15.

Photo: Getty