MuteRKelly Aims To Eject Pied Piper Of Pee Pee R. Kelly Out The Paint

It has been long established that R. Kelly has an (alleged) predilection to inappropriately kick it with underage women (and that’s putting it nicely). The #MuteRKelly movement aims to finally get justice for the alleged victims of the R&B singer, and it just got a boost.

Today (April 30), the women of Time’s Up sent a call for people to increase the reach of #MuteRKelly with an open letter on The Root and it is gaining traction.

Part of the letter reads:

As women of color within Time’s Up, we recognize that we have a responsibility to help right this wrong. We intend to shine a bright light on our WOC sisters in need. It is our hope that we will never feel ignored or silenced ever again.

The recent court decision against Bill Cosby is one step toward addressing these ills, but it is just a start. We call on people everywhere to join with us to insist on a world in which women of all kinds can pursue their dreams free from sexual assault, abuse and predatory behavior.

To this end, today we join an existing online campaign called #MuteRKelly.

Over the past 25 years, the man known publicly as R. Kelly has sold 60 million albums, toured the globe repeatedly and accumulated hundreds of millions of plays on radio and streaming services.

During this time, he also …

Married a girl under 18 years of age;

Was sued by at least four women for sexual misconduct, statutory rape, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and furnishing illegal drugs to a minor;

Was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography;

Has faced allegations of sexual abuse and imprisonment of women under threats of violence and familial harm;

The letter calls in not so many words to boycott those supporting R’uh including RCA Records, his label, and Greensboro Coliseum Complex, which is hosting an R. Kelly concert. This is no witch hunt.

What’s being demanded is “appropriate investigations and inquiries into the allegations of R. Kelly’s abuse made by women of color and their families for over two decades now.” Seriously, what’s taken so long?

Concerned ex-fans, celebs and the righteous alike have taken to using the hashtag to show their support.

We join the call to #MuteRKelly and insist on the safety + dignity of all women. We demand investigations into R. Kelly’s abuse allegations made by women of color + their families for two decades. We call on those who profit from his music to cut ties. #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP #WOC pic.twitter.com/TYmDRVIH00 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 30, 2018

We join the call to #MuteRKelly and insist on the safety + dignity of all women. We demand investigations into R. Kelly’s abuse allegations made by women of color + their families for two decades. We call on those who profit from his music to cut ties. #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP #WOC https://t.co/RTco2ZeetZ — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 30, 2018

"We are not interested in persecuting anyone without just cause. With that said, we demand appropriate investigations and inquiries into the allegations of R. Kelly’s abuse made by women of color and their families for over two decades now." #MuteRKelly https://t.co/NqboSBBMJu — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 30, 2018

All, all, all in together girls…🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 It’s going DOWN!! #muterkelly once and for all! https://t.co/uJKX0yoQyf — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 30, 2018

We are 20 years overdue for #MuteRKelly but here we are. Let’s do this. Get that sexual predator off @Spotify @AppleMusic @TIDAL

There is no need to separate art and artist. The time has come to end this. pic.twitter.com/qbdd7gwVvP — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) April 30, 2018

