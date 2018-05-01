Kodak Black Wants His Stuff Back From Cops Who Raided His Home

Kodak Black won’t be seeing a release any time soon after he took a plea deal that will keep him in jail until at least the fall. However, the Florida rapper wants items that were seized in a January raid returned to him, which includes computers full of original music and thousands of dollars in cash.

The Blast exclusively reports:

According to documents obtained by The Blast, when the police raided the “Codeine Dreaming” rapper’s home back in January with “Guns drawn and hoody masks on” they seized “Record awards off the walls, art off the walls, brand new Apple computers and hard drives containing original music.”

He also claims cops took “gold and diamond medallions” and $28,000 in cash.

As we reported, Kodak has settled with prosecutors and agreed to a year in jail, so now he wants his property returned ASAP.

The judge has yet to deliver a ruling on whether the items will be returned to the rapper’s team.

Photo: Getty