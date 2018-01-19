Kodak Black Arrested Again, This Time During Livestream

Kodak Black got arrested, again. The Florida rapper actually got pinched while he was livestreaming on Instagram.

According to Local 10, Kodak got popped for grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, child neglect, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon and two counts of probation violation.

Kodak, born Dieuson Octave, is reportedly being held at the Broward County Jail. Back in June, he was released from jail after serving about 100 days of a year long sentence.

The rapper is currently on probation, and was on a house arrest, so if these charges pan out, don’t expect the “SKRT” rapper to be coming home anytime soon. He was also recently indicted for sexual assault in South Carolina.

The struggle, is real.

