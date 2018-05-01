Rick Ross Reportedly Had A Seizure Before Recent NYC Performance

Rick Ross’ medical scares may not be behind him just yet. The rapper allegedly suffered another seizure prior to taking the stage at a New York City performance.

According to Page Six, Renzel suffered from seizures and had difficulties breathing right before taking the stage at B.B. Kings on Monday, April 23. Apparently, his team called in a masseuse to massage him at the venue in an effort to relax him. An hour later he was able to perform his set without incident.

Earlier this year Ross was hospitalized when he was found unresponsive in his home. During the 911 call his associate stated he was “slobbing from the mouth” and defecated on himself. He was rushed to a nearby medical facility where he was treated for four days.

Based on his performance Rozay seemed to be fine; video from the set below.

Via HipHopDX

Photo: WENN.com