Black Twitter Flips #IfSlaveryWasAChoice Into Peak Comedy

Leave it to Black Twitter to take something ridiculously painful, and flip it into peak comedy. Thus, enters the #IfSlaveryWasAChoice hashtag which is trending no. 1.

We have Kanye West to thank for the hashtag after his headass claims that 400 years of slavery was a choice.

Oh word?

The audacity of Yeezy is being used to hilarious effect with the hashtag illustrating how Black people with moxy would let massa know about his exploitive use of free labor. Damn y’all are creative.

See the best of the best below and on the following pages.

Trust, it’s okay to laugh. Maybe.

me reading and laughing at the #IfSlaveryWasAChoice tweets but also worried about our ancestors striking us down at any second for playin too much pic.twitter.com/XKfO9eH8vZ — t’challa🌻 (@j_rdan_) May 2, 2018

Just go ahead.

when you’ve been to 3 auctions this week and still ain’t found a massa #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/EbvVIRLmlR — has (@nybdyspoke2him) May 2, 2018

When you a freshman at Slave University and you get assigned to the house #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/nACNQdW4e6 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 2, 2018

massa: “go out in the field and pick that cotton and stop talking!!!!

us:#IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/WsrnCuSCT0 — for the culture🖤🙌🏾 (@blackyardiganzz) May 2, 2018

#IfSlaveryWasAChoice When I realize this unpaid internship to America ain't worth it pic.twitter.com/ppUGR8SUlj — X (@XLNB) May 2, 2018

#IfSlaveryWasAChoice Tryna figure out who the fuck Massa talking to with that tone of voice… pic.twitter.com/vipGER5ESZ — 🎙Young O.G.👴🏾 (@OmahaHostage) May 2, 2018

my ancestors finessing themselves on to the slave ships so they don't miss out on slavery #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/AUERl0CHPb — majin vegeta ✨ (@antisociallyte) May 1, 2018

—

