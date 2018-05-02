Black Twitter Flips #IfSlaveryWasAChoice Into Peak Comedy

Leave it to Black Twitter to take something ridiculously painful, and flip it into peak comedy. Thus, enters the #IfSlaveryWasAChoice hashtag which is trending no. 1.
We have Kanye West to thank for the hashtag after his headass claims that 400 years of slavery was a choice.
Oh word?
The audacity of Yeezy is being used to hilarious effect with the hashtag illustrating how Black people with moxy would let massa know about his exploitive use of free labor. Damn y’all are creative.
See the best of the best below and on the following pages.
Trust, it’s okay to laugh. Maybe.
Just go ahead.
