A Steph Curry 3-Pointer Can Land You Prizes Thanks To Under Armour’s New Steph: IQ App

Steph Curry made his return to the court and helped his Golden State Warriors help secure a game 2 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Shoe and apparel company Under Armour launched a new trivia app called Steph: IQ that will help fans of Steph Curry win prizes.

A pretty dope way to celebrate a Steph 3-point bomb.

Taking its cues from HQ Trivia mobile game, Steph: IQ will allow fans to compete for prizes in an exciting and fun way. Hosted by famous basketball personality BDot, the competition goes live when Steph Curry hits his first three-pointer on the court. So be ready that shouldn’t take long at all.

Contestants will then have to answer 8 basketball related questions that increase in difficulty. If you answer one question wrong, you are eliminated from the competition. If you happen to answer all of the questions correctly you can score some Under Armour swag, Steph’s sneaker the Curry5 or even a pair of NBA Playoff tickets.

Steph: IQ officially begins Friday on the iOS and Android app when the Warriors take on the Pelicans for Game 3 of their Western Conference Semifinals matchup. This isn’t the first time a sneaker company has used their app to coincide with action on the court. LeBron James and his LeBron Watch program that allowed fans to purchase his sneakers once he steps on the court. Check out the video below to see how it will all work in real time and good luck on May 4th.

Photo: Under Armour