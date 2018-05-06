Donald Trump Thanks Kanye West For Doubling Black Male Support

See, this is why we got so mad at Kanye West co-signing anything remotely positive about Donald Trump. The Cheeto Charlatan made sure to thank Ye for an alleged 22% boost in African-American male support.

Reports TMZ:

Donald Trump just shouted out Kanye West during his speech at the NRA Convention … for giving him a boost in the polls with black people.

The Prez thanked Kanye in front of the huge audience in Dallas, telling them the rapper must have some power because he doubled his support from African-Americans … according to a new poll.

Trump’s citing a recent Reuters poll that says 22 percent of black males approve of the job he’s doing as President — doubling his last approval rating of 11 percent. It’s unclear from the poll how black females feel.

As we stated, the polls “findings” don’t reflect that of woke African-American men, despite what the Black men ain’t sh*t delegation may tell you.

