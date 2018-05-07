In case you didn’t know Styles P isn’t just an OG in the streets but he’s also an OG in the Hip-Hop game. The Ghost of the legendary rap trio The Lox is the definition of grinding and as he now prepares to drop his 9th project, G-Host, Styles is making the media rounds to let everyone know he’s back with the heat.

Checking in with The Breakfast Club, a wiser and healthier Holiday Styles talks up a storm with Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee and reveals that he’s become more fond of home than the road, why he won’t include Jadakiss and Sheek Louch on his projects, and who he thinks is the only rapper better than him.

Here are the 9 things we learned from Styles P on The Breakfast Club.

1. Homebody

Though Styles says he still enjoys going on tour and meeting people from all walks of life, he prefers to be at home with his family, his own TV remote, and his own bed. That’s grown man talk right there. His love for home will also come in handy now that he and his wife are going to be featured on the OWN TV series Black Love.

