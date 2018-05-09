Florida Man Found With Cocaine Hidden In His Hair #BRUHNews

At this point, it’s obvious that “Florida Man” is a real thing. Case in point, a Florida man was arrested after he was found to be hiding cocaine in his hair.

NBC 15 reports that Chrismanuel Theophile, 25, is facing drug charges, and deportation, after cops found coke lodged in his wigpiece.

Yes, that’s him rocking dreadlocks shaped akin to Kodak Black-flavored knots atop his head in the photo above. Apparently, he had cocaine embedded up there. The authorities found the yayo after he sold undercover cops heroin.

Theophile is Haitian and reportedly travelled between Broward County and Port St. Lucie. Don’t bet on anyone claiming him, though.

Photo: Martin County Sheriff’s Office