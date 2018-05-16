Azealia Banks Vaguely Addresses Cardi B Beef

Azealia Banks unloaded a barrage of criticism towards Cardi B in recent days, which has pitted fans of both artists against each other and sparking a narrative that the “Bodak Yellow” star was attacked. Banks took to Instagram to explain that, in her view, she’s simply speaking her mind.

Banks egged on the beef via her The Breakfast Club interview and threw a heavy shot at the Bronx rapper by calling her a caricature of Black women. Cardi went on the defensive and unleashed a scathing rebuke of Banks’ jab to which her Harlem rival responded to by calling her a “bird.”

The most recent salvo from the Banks side of things occurred on Tuesday, and while the “Anna Wintour” artist never mentions Cardi by name, it could be implied that she was responding to all the chatter around their brewing beef.

“Speaking one’s mind doesn’t equal activism,” Banks wrote. “When I speak on anything it is purely to open the discussion for people who may or may not be thinking the same things. The concept of me ‘attacking’ other women is a hard one to process because it’s subjective and purely an analysis of what YOU see.”

She added, “But I will say that brushing the core of the things I say off as pure negativity is not at all reflective of the REAL, insightful, and objective free-thinker I am.”

Banks concluded her larger point with, “When I ignite these discussions surrounding black cultural affairs, it’s to make sure that the things we are consuming and validating are acceptable and worthy of inclusion into our culture, psyche, and lifestyles.”

Cardi B has yet to respond and has largely kept her energy focused on promoting her debut album Invasion Of Privacy via Twitter and engaging with her supporters.

