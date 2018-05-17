Since its release a few weeks ago, J. Cole’s latest album K.O.D. has been the topic of discussion from social media platforms to the corner hangouts where cliques and block congregations convene. Recently the rapper who famously went double platinum with no features sat down with OG Hip-Hop radio personality Angie Martinez at producer Salaam Remi’s studio crib in Miami for a lengthy interview in which he opened up about several subjects.

Touching on topics such as his conversation with 2018 MAGA Kanye West to that rumored album with Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole clears the air on many things that people have been wondering about for quite some time.

Here are the 11 things we learned from J. Cole in Angie Martinez’s interview.

1. Woosah

J. Cole says he likes to meditate before he takes the stage and perform a show and even meditated before his interview with Angie. He says he does it whenever he feels anxiety. J. Cole is just like us.

