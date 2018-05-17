Family Of Blac Chyna’s Assistant Launch Lawsuit Over Woman’s Death

Blac Chyna is the target of a lawsuit, this after the death of her assistant. Lorena “Patty” Hernandez suffered a seizure while working at Chyna’s hair salon, and the woman’s husband alleges that Chyna abused his wife and didn’t offer worker’s compensation.

A source close to Lorena “Patty” Hernandez told Page Six on Wednesday that Hernandez had a “third brain bleed” and “was pronounced brain dead on Monday.” Now, her husband is gearing up to sue Chyna for allegedly abusing his wife and not providing her with worker’s compensation.

“Remember when the news broke and she said she was helping [Hernandez] and she was helping the kids and everything? She never did,” the source said, referring to Chyna’s statement that she was caring for Hernandez’s children. “I mean all she pretty much did was spread the word and reach out to her baby daddies, so she felt like, ‘That’s how I helped.’”

Page Six previously reported that Rob Kardashian and Tyga both made donations to a GoFundMe page established to cover Hernandez’s medical expenses and help her children. Tyga donated $5,000, while Kardashian donated $10,000.

Mrs. Hernandez suffered the seizure at Chyna’s Lashed in Los Angeles back in January, and Page Six’s source adds that Chyna only visited the hospital once and to only tell staff and others to keep details of the seizure mum.

The family has decided to take Mrs. Hernandez off life support today.

