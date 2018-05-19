Kylie Jenner Says Cops Made Her Late For Pop-Up Shop Appearance

Kylie Jenner fans were upset at the star after waiting hours upon hours for their fave to show up at a pop-up store event yesterday (May 18). Jenner put the blame on police, who cut of streets and rerouted traffic which made it difficult for her to meet with fans.
The event was for Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetic’s and the pop-up was held in San Francisco. Fans camped out overnight at the location to get a glimpse, but fans complained she was over six hours late and only stayed for minutes. There were reports online that fans camped out at the store starting this past Wednesday.
Jenner took to Twitter to explain her hours-long lateness was due to the cops shutting off streets and access and not anything she could have helped. She also contended she was just four hours late. There is some dispute there.
Check out the reactions and chatter below and on the following pages.
—
Photo: Getty