Kylie Jenner Says Cops Made Her Late For Pop-Up Shop Appearance

Kylie Jenner fans were upset at the star after waiting hours upon hours for their fave to show up at a pop-up store event yesterday (May 18). Jenner put the blame on police, who cut of streets and rerouted traffic which made it difficult for her to meet with fans.

The event was for Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetic’s and the pop-up was held in San Francisco. Fans camped out overnight at the location to get a glimpse, but fans complained she was over six hours late and only stayed for minutes. There were reports online that fans camped out at the store starting this past Wednesday.

Jenner took to Twitter to explain her hours-long lateness was due to the cops shutting off streets and access and not anything she could have helped. She also contended she was just four hours late. There is some dispute there.

Check out the reactions and chatter below and on the following pages.

ok for the few complaints i see saying i showed up “4 hours late” to my pop up. I want to make it clear i don’t get to choose what time i go. i would be there an hour before it opens if it were up to me. but it’s up to the police who … — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 19, 2018

shut down the street at a certain time and let me know when they believe i should come because i feel strongly about being there to see everyone’s faces. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 19, 2018

i came there a day early and set the store up myself so it would be PERFECT for you guys. if i didn’t love doing these pop ups and seeing you all i wouldn’t do them at all! — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 19, 2018

just gets to me when i see comments like i made everyone wait and i showed up hours late. when that’s just not the truth of the situation. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 19, 2018

but on a positive note .. today truly was amazing!!! I love meeting you guys. We are such a strong team ♥️ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 19, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »