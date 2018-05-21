Gloria Govan Says Matt Barnes Not Allowed At Wedding To Dirty Mack Derek Fisher

Gloria Govan and her husband-to-be Derek Fisher were congratulated by Matt Barnes when the couple got engaged in April, but don’t expect to see the former Golden State Warriors player in attendance at the wedding. Govan says that while her ex-husband isn’t at odds with Fisher, his presence could be a little weird.

TMZ Sports reports:

Remember, Barnes congratulated Govan and Fisher after they got engaged back in April — saying he’s happy for the couple because his kids have grown to love him.

But Govan says the relationship between the former Lakers teammates is still not great — and Matt’s presence would be “really awkward.”

“[Matt] and Derek aren’t cool,” Govan said … “They’re cordial. I wouldn’t say ‘beef’ but they don’t talk every week.”

It’s about what you’d expect … considering Matt and Derek famously fought back when Derek began dating Gloria a few years ago.

The good thing is that Barnes and Fisher aren’t ready to offer fades to one another and are trying to adjust to the new reality.

