Hypebeast Alert: Another Supreme x Levi’s Collection Is On The Way [PHOTOS]

Looking to rotate some pinstripe denim into your Spring looks? Don’t worry; Supreme and Levi’s have you covered.

In yet another collaboration, the streetwear giant is joining forces with America’s oldest jean company (again) for a capsule. Included are updated versions of Levi’s staple 550 pants and trucker jacket.

Featuring pinstripes throughout, the stonewashed gear is available in three colorways which are a grey , blue and pink. Additionally, they feature metallic hardware, fabric patching, and red tab adornments.

The Supreme x Levi’s Spring / Summer 2018 drop will be available online starting Thursday, May 24. You can peep the rest of the collection on the following pages.

Via SUPREME

Photo: Supreme

