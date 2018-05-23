Sweet Christmas: Ghostface Killah, Jadakiss, KRS-One & More Announced As Artist Line-Up For Season 2 of ‘Luke Cage’

Season 2 of Marvel’s Luke Cage will not only bring the action but will also have some very lit live musical performances as well.

Harlem’s Paradise will be the place to be once again in season 2 of Luke Cage. The Harlem hotspot will serve as both the place where Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard) conducts her business and the home of hottest live performances on the show. This season a bevy big names will hit the club’s stage including Rakim who crafted an original song for the show, Gary Clark Jr., Faith Evans, Jadakiss, Ghostface Killah, KRS-One, Stephan Marley, Esperanza Spalding, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Joi and Dj D-Nice.

The performances as the well the score crafted by returning musical composers Adrian Younge (Black Dynamite) and Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest will serve as the soundtrack to the shows action-packed scenes.

Music especially hip-hop plays a very pivotal role in the show, down to each episode being named after Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth songs this season and all of the hip-hop references. Luke Cage season 2 has us already excited thanks in large part to the trailer that previewed the bullet-proof hero catching a fade. Mark your calendars and get ready to binge-watch when Luke Cage returns June 22, 2018.

Photo: Marvel/Netflix