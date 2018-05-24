Life Imitating Art: Dro & Tasha From ‘Insecure’ Allegedly Welcome Baby Girl

HBO’s Insecure has made Issa Rae a household name and has introduced a number of unforgettable characters, including the sweet but still street Tasha the Bank Teller, and Molly’s secret lover, Dro. Castmates Sarunas Jackson and DomiNque Perry allegedly welcomed a baby girl but there are a number of unconfirmed plot twists we’re still trying to unpack.
The news came as a surprise to many of us although many of Perry’s fans knew she was expecting given that she documented her journey via Instagram but never mentioning who the father was. After she posted a photo of her daughter, Zen, Jackson also posted an image of the baby with the caption “NTWS” which may have been an acronym for “Nothing Was The Same.”
This took fans down a deep hole of theories and alleged connections, even harkening back to earlier reports near the top of the year that Perry had designs on Jay Ellis, who plays the onscreen love interest, Lawrence. Adding to the messiness that’s still ongoing, Jackson’s alleged girlfriend, Kayla Zahara, posted a video essentially calling the Jackson a real-life f*ckboi but then posted another bizarre video of the pair reaching an understanding.
Yes. We’re still trying to figure it all out too.
To her credit, Kaylen Zahara has clapped back at fans trying to slam her for taking the L in public, which has been egging on some nasty comments but she’s taking it all on gracefully.
Social media has created dangerous realities for a lot of us. I don’t say this to say that any online lifestyle or online career someone has isn’t real. That’s not true. We see examples of that. I’m speaking on those who have platforms online but don’t have any real business or substance .. let alone talent. What are you here for? What do you think you will have after social media takes a crash or a new trend appears? Who are you pretending to be to others and yourself? Why aren’t you doing your best to gain skills and talent while being online so you can secure a bag, stop pretending and save yourself in the REAL world. You can’t be that naive. You’ve got to create something long lasting in this world to live the lifestyle you want. Pretending and fronting online cause you got a lot of followers and likes does not automatically translates to wealth, stability, and longevity in the real world! If you can’t make a dollar offline, you might want to start thinking on how you can. Get to work. Be that mutha- f***** online & in real life! 🗣 #keepitreal #amazedbykay #kaylenzahara
The reactions online have been going for a couple of the days and thanks to The Shade Room and the Internet being forever, we’ve documented the chatter below and on the following pages.
