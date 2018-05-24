Video Of Milwaukee Bucks’ Sterling Brown Getting Tasered Released, Cops Still Employed.

Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown was reportedly violently arrested in the city back in January, and camera footage has confirmed that the player was unfairly arrested and tasered. The officers who approached Brown have been disciplined and are still employed by the force despite the jarring video that was recently released.

Local outlet WITI-TV reports:

The body camera video involving the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks’ guard Sterling Brown was released by the Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, May 23. The video shows a tense situation that escalated quickly. MPD Chief Alfonso Morales apologized for what it shows, as Sterling Brown said he will be taking legal action.

Brown is rightfully using the moment to stand up against the use of aggressive tactics by police officers and what the player and many others feel is a direct attack by authorities against people of color.

“My experience in January with the Milwaukee Police Department was wrong and shouldn’t happen to anybody. What should have been a simple parking ticket turned into an attempt at police intimidation, followed by the unlawful use of physical force, including being handcuffed and tased, and then unlawfully booked. This experience with the Milwaukee Police Department has forced me to stand up and tell my story so that I can help prevent these injustices from happening in the future,” Brown shared in a statement.

We’ve posted the video below for observation purposes only and we do warn that the footage may be disturbing to some.

Photo: Getty