Donda’s House Charity Giving Up Name Because Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

The Donda’s House charity founded by Kanye West and Rhymefest is changing its name. The organization released a statement saying it would be giving up the Donda’s House moniker in lieu of a recent Twitter tirade from Kim Kardashian aimed at the latter.

For those who may be unaware, after blowing up Kanye West on Twitter by saying Yeezy basically doesn’t care about Chicago youth, Kim Kardashian came to her hubby’s defense by slandering the “Jesus Walks” co-writer.

“Due to recent events that have occurred over the last 48 hours, we have decided to no longer use the name Donda’s House, Inc,” reads part of the initial statement. “This has been an incredibly difficult decision but the social media quotes from Kim Kardashian West, as well as the expressed interested of her family running the organization, has brought us to this decision.”

The statement continues, “Over the last five years we have put our students and our community first. We’d like to thank all of our supporters, and we assure you that our hearts have always been with the City of Chicago and we will continue to support youth in our future endeavors. We encourage Kim and Kanye to indeed pick up the baton of service.”

We shall see.