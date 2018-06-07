Beyoncé & Jay-Z Showed Off Bogus Twins During On The Run II Tour Video Montage?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z kicked off their “On The Run II” tour in England Wednesday (June 6) much to the delight of fans in attendance. In a video montage, the power couple showed off various images including one of Queen Bey holding two babies many thought to be her children Rumi and Sir but it’s being said that the babies were not born of the Carter union.

PEOPLE reports:

In a video taken at their On the Run Tour II kickoff show on Wednesday in Cardiff, U.K., both musicians can be seen on a screen in all-white attire joined by 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 11-month-old twins Rumi and Sir for what appeared to be a vow renewal ceremony.

The message “THIS IS REAL LOVE” is projected during the film at the concert as the power couple sings their 2009 duet “Young Forever.” In April, they celebrated their 10-year anniversary together.

Before Bey and Jay shared the footage of the ceremony, photos of the pair holding two babies was shared along with the words “LOVE IS UNIVERSAL” and “LOVE NEVER CHANGES.” The Bey Hive presumably thought the children are Rumi and Sir (who will celebrate their first birthday on June 13), however, the babies are not.

“At the end of the show the Carter babies were included in a family collage [however] the babies in the film clip at the beginning were not their children,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The reaction on Twitter has been frenzied as it often is with all things related to the Carter family. A rep confirmed to Buzzfeed that the babies used in the collage were not Sir and Rumi. We’re wondering why the couple decided to go this route, considering they’ve shown the twins in public before.

Rumi and Sir Carter debut on #OTRII! pic.twitter.com/k66EgzzE1Y — BΣYΦNCΣ HUB (@theyoncehub) June 6, 2018

My babies❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jun 7, 2018 at 8:33am PDT

