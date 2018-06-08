Diddy Agrees That Drake Took An L in Pusha T Beef [LISTEN]

If there is someone who knows a thing about Rap beef it is Diddy. The mega mogul thinks the 6 God took a loss in the recent back and forth with G.O.O.D. Music.

Brother Love called into The Breakfast Club earlier this week to promote the new season of The Four. While discussing the music competition show the crew steered the conversation to the much hyped Drake and Pusha T diss records. Love provided his thoughts on the lyrical bout.

“It’s a part of hip-hop, man If you’re trying to be the best MC, I mean, there’s gonna be battles. At this juncture in time, it’s kinda safe. When we was having battles, it was getting unsafe. I think that this is the most skillful artist that Drake has come up against and, you know, Drake likes the smoke, he loves the smoke” he theorized.

When asked about his decision on the victor he didn’t mince words. “[Drake] took the L.” Puff went on to cosigning Drizzy’s decision of not responding as per James Prince, founder of Rap-A-Lot Records. “I was in that same position with [2Pac’s] Hit ‘Em Up’ and I told Big not to respond, so I can understand because what B.I.G had written for them, it was going to get as bad as it got” he added.

You can listen to the audio of the interview below.

Via Billboard Magazine

Photo: WENN.com