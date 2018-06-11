Nicki Minaj and Future Co-Headlining ‘NICKIHNDRXX’ Tour

Nicki Minaj and Future are going on tour. Today (June 11), the A-list rapper announced they’re co-headling the NICKIHNDRXX Tour this fall with national and international dates.

The domestic leg, produced by Live Nation of the NickiHndrxx tour will kick off Friday, Sept. 21 in Baltimore at the Royal Farms Arena and then hit cities like Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and Seattle before closing out on Saturday, Nov. 24 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand.

The international portion will kick off next year, starting February 21 in Munich at the Olympiahalle and stop in cities like Stockholm, Paris and Berlin before concluding March 28 in Geneva, Switzerland at the Arena Geneva.

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 15 at 10 am at LiveNation.com. But if you have Citi® credit card you will be able to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 12 at 10 am local time until Thursday, June 14th at 10 pm via Citi’s Private Pass® program [www.citiprivatepass.com].

Future just curated and executive produced the Superfly Official Soundtrack Album, which is out now. Nicki Minaj’s latest album, Queen, is due out August 10.

Check out the NickiHndrxx tour schedule below.

NICKIHNDRXX NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE Fri, Sept. 21 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena Sun, Sept. 23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Wed, Sept. 26 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Fri, Sept. 28 Chicago, IL United Center Sat, Sept. 29 Cincinnati, OH US Bank Arena Mon, Oct. 1 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Tue, Oct. 2 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Thu, Oct. 4 Boston, MA TD Garden Fri, Oct. 5 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Sun, Oct. 7 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Thu, Oct. 11 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Sun, Oct. 14 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Tue, Oct. 16 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Fri, Oct. 19 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena Sat, Oct. 20 Orlando, FL Amway Arena Tue, Oct. 23 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum Sun, Oct. 28 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Tue, Oct. 30 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Thu, Nov. 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Fri, Nov. 2 Houston, TX Toyota Center Sun, Nov. 4 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Tue, Nov. 6 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Fri, Nov. 9 Portland, OR Moda Center Sat, Nov. 10 Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome Fri, Nov. 16 San Jose, CA SAP Center Sat, Nov. 17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Sat, Nov. 20 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Sat, Nov. 24 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand

NICKIHNDRXX EUROPE TOUR DATES: