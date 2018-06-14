Ben Simmons’ Ex Tinashe Says She’s Done Dating Basketball Players

Ben Simmons might be one of the best in handling the rock in the NBA, but those skills apparently didn’t transfer into his dating life. Simmons, who was seen endangering his career with Kendall Jenner, messed it up for all other basketball players after his ex-girlfriend Tinashe says she’ll never date another one again.

TMZ Sports reports:

Ben Simmons not only ruined his chances at a reconciliation with Tinashe … he also blew it for EVERY OTHER PRO BALLER — because the singer tells TMZ Sports she’s 100% done with athletes.

The “Faded Love” singer was leaving Delilah in West Hollywood after hitting the club on Wednesday night — and, after all the drama with Ben, we asked her what she’s looking for NEXT in a man.

“Not to be an idiot,” she told us … noting that she finds a LOT of idiots in this town.

And when we asked if that meant no more ballers, she responded … “Oh yeah. That’s 100.”

Jenner was reportedly seen making out in a club corner with Anwar Hadid, the brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Simmons actually showed up at a West Hollywood club recently where Tinashe was as well.

—

Photo: WENN