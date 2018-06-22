Beginning of The End?: MoviePass To Start Charging Additional Fee To See Popular Movies

MoviePass subscribers might start looking elsewhere thanks to another controversial change the company is about to introduce to its service.

MoviePass’ rise in popularity was due in large part to its cheap subscription service giving its members the ability to see any movie they want. In an interview with Business Insider, MoviePass CEO, Mitch Lowe revealed starting in July members will have to pay an additional fee to see high-demand movies. The surge pricing will only happen under certain conditions according to Lowe.

“At certain times for certain films — on opening weekend — there could be an additional charge for films,” Lowe stated in the interview. The additional fee will start at two dollars, Lowe did not say if that fee will rise over time. The additional cost will only apply to members who have a month by month subscription, those who go the annual route are the fortunate ones being they don’t have dish out the additional money.

There is some good news though, Lowe also announced the ability to purchase an additional ticket for retail price for a friend who doesn’t use the service. Members can also purchase IMAX or 3D movie tickets for an additional fee of course. Unfortunately, you will not be able to use the new add a friend option when buying those tickets.

This rather unfortunate news comes on the heels of AMC announcing their own MoviePass like subscription service this month. For a flat fee of $19.95 a month, members can see three movies a week, and it includes IMAX and 3D films. Members also get a discount when they purchase concessions and can reserve their tickets online. MoviePass didn’t take too kindly to the announcement and even took shots at AMC on Twitter.

AMC has repeatedly disparaged our model as a way to discourage our growth because all along they wanted to launch their own, more expensive plan. We want to make movies more accessible, they want more profit. — MoviePass (@MoviePass) June 20, 2018

This new change follows two other controversial decisions the MoviePass has made to their service. Members can only see a movie once and now have to take a picture of their stub once they arrive at the theater. MoviePass has been remarkably resilient despite the company bleeding cash, but after this latest news, we won’t be shocked if members leave for AMC’s service.

Damn so MoviePass subscribers are going to have to pay extra to see Ant-Man & The Wasp now.

Photo: andresr / Getty