‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland “Inadvertently” Reveals Sequel’s Title

If you haven’t seen Infinity War, look away, right now. It looks like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will survive the events of Infinity War after all.

Yesterday (June 24) the young actor took to IG to address the lack of news on the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel and in the process of revealing that he finally had the script in hand, he “accidentally” revealed the title to the project, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

For months there’s been rumors that Spider-Man 2 was going to be centered around a class trip overseas where Spidey ends up taking on Mysterio, Vulture, and even Scorpion. It seems like the title might be giving credit to that theory.

Who knows, maybe Far From Home has Spidey stuck on Thanos’ planet of Titan and has to find his way back to Earth? That’s pretty farfetched but who thought Marvel would kill off Black Panther in Infinity War?

Either way, we can’t wait to see what Marvel has in store for Spider-Man post Infinity War and from the sound of the title it seems like it’s going to be a heck of an adventure.

—

Photo: Marvel