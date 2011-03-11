Chilli V.S. Miss Jackson [Did Floyd Mayweather Make The Right Decision?]

On her VH1 reality show “What Chilli Wants”, the world witnessed the undeniable chemistry between Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas and Floyd Mayweather with the pair looking more like a couple than platonic friends.

It was almost apparent that the boxing champ was what the sultry singer truly wanted, but in the end things just didn’t work out—the show ended with Floyd and Chili remaining “just friends” and the beautiful songstress still looking for love in all the wrong places.

Fast forward to months later and news broke that Money Mayweather was engaged to a stunning model by the name of Shantel Jackson.

The pair were scheduled to be married earlier this year but their wedding plans have been put on hold thus far.

So does Chili still have a chance to get her man back? Or is Miss Jackson too much of a knockout?

Check out this battle royale—

Chili v.s. Miss Jackson…Did Money Mayweather make the right decision?

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »