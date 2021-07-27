Ah Ahh Ahhh: Bobby Shmurda Has “Mixed Emotions” About Being A Free Man [Video]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Bobby Shmurda has been out five months but is still getting used to his freedom. In a new interview he says he has mixed emotions about being home.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Brooklyn, New York native is seemingly just about ready to turn up musically. After touching down at the top of year fans expected him to get to the music right away but he was far more calculated than your average rapper who was fresh out. In a recent interview with Desus & Mero the “Hot Boy” rapper details why he has been moving this way.

“Honestly, it’s mixed emotions. Some days is work, and some days it’s like, man, I’m home. You know when you can’t believe you’re home? I done came home before but this time it was like, I’m home. You know. what I’m saying? I’m home. When you come home, you got to see everything and what’s what. What’s this? What’s that?” he explained. “That’s what’s really been going on. I’m trying to see what’s this and what’s that before you move cause being in jail just made me smarter. I used to move off a lot of impulses.”

Later in the interview he reveals his time behind bars also made him reflect on his diet. Now he is much more conscious on is on his plate. “When I was in jail I was eating bad. I couldn’t eat like how I wanted to eat. Now I eat salads”.

You can see the interview below.