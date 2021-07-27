Cassidy ft. Lazarus & Devon Culture “Can’t Do It Alone,” Yung Bleu & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Ghetto Love Birds” & More | Daily Visuals 7.27.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cassidy’s been in the rap game for damn near two decades and though he hasn’t experienced the success he saw when he was telling everyone “I’m A Hustla,” the man still got bars for fans to munch on.

Looking like he hasn’t aged a day since Swizz Beatz introduced him to the game, Cass comes through with some new work in the Lazarus and Devon Culture assisted “Can’t Do It Alone” where the Illadelphia rapper politics at a house party where’s no kids are allowed but there seems to be much play in the field.

On a softer note, Yung Bleu experiences the struggles that can come with being a Black man in a relationship in a racist world for the A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie assisted visuals to “Ghetto Love Birds.” Police sure know how to f*ck up date night.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Westside Gunn, Brady Watt & DJ Premier, Kris Madjick, and more.

CASSIDY FT. LAZARUS & DEVON CULTURE – “CAN’T DO IT ALONE”

YUNG BLEU & A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “GHETTO LOVE BIRDS”

WESTSIDE GUNN, BRADY WATT & DJ PREMIER – “THE NARCISSIST”

LIL SPOOKI FT. LIL 2Z – “CHICKEN N HOT SAUCE”

PASTO FLOCCO & 22GZ – “R2”

KRIS MADJICK – “INVORTED STARS”

DRAKEO THE RULER – “EXCLUSIVE”