HHW Gaming: Krispy Kreme Selling Xbox-Themed Doughnuts To Celebrate 20 Years of Xbox

Finding an Xbox Series X or S is still harder than the most difficult level in any video game, but Krispy Kreme is giving you a chance to get your hands on the console and munch on some tasty treats.

To celebrate 20 years of Xbox, Krispy Kreme is teaming up with Microsoft to offer gamers/doughnut lovers across the pond and a pretty sweet and delicious opportunity. Between August 2nd and August 22nd, Krispy Kreme will be offering an Xbox-themed doughnut called the Nexus Level, and it will be sold at Krispy Kreme stores, cabinets, and online across the UK and Ireland.

While the Nexus Level Doughnut won’t feature the teraflops and other components that make Xbox’s next-gen consoles powerful, it could help you secure one. Krispy Kreme announced as part of the new campaign that it would also be giving away an Xbox Series S, the slightly less powerful and smaller console out of Xbox’s next-gen offerings.

To be entered into the contest, all you have to do is purchase a dozen of the Nexus Level Doughnuts, which will also come with a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. As for the doughnut’s tasty details, it is dipped in icing and decorated with the iconic Xbox Nexus design and will cost £2.10 (nearly $3). A dozen of the treats will set you back £14.45 (about $20).

To announced the new campaign, Krispy Kreme dropped a very clever ad.

You can check it out below.

Photo: Krispy Kreme / Xbox