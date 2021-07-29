Netflix Unveils Trailer For New UNTOLD Doc Series, Features Malice At The Palace

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix is betting big on their unique perspectives when it comes to documentaries by launching the trailer for a new series next month that will give viewers a look into some of the most compelling stories from the world of sports.

UNTOLD is a new series from the streaming giant, executive produced by the directors of Wild Wild Country, Chapman and Maclein Way. The duo, who saw their successful partnership with Netlfix resulting in Wild Wild Country being nominated at Sundance when it premiered in 2018 and won an Emmy that same year were also behind a previous documentary. Titled The Battered Bastards of Baseball, the doc covered an independent minor league baseball team in 1973. The Ways will also be directing two of the five feature-length episodes along with Floyd Russ, Laura Brownson, Crystal Moselle.

The five films that comprise UNTOLD begin with the true accounting of the infamous NBA brawl between the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers known as “The Malice at the Palace” from those who were involved, boxer Christy Martin discussing her journey to fame and her fight outside of the ring, Olympian Caitlin Jenner reminiscing about her path to the gold, a pack of hockey players dubbed the Trashers who were on orders from the teenaged son of an alleged mob boss and a look at professional tennis player Mardy Fish’s struggles with mental health. Each episode allows the viewers to fully immerse themselves in these stories and the individuals they’re centered around, detailing the heart and sacrifices that are involved that places them in the spotlight.

UNTOLD will premiere on Tuesday, August 10th with each episode airing weekly. Check out the trailer below.