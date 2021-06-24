Netflix Black Western ‘The Harder They Fall’ Is Lit, Peep Trailer & Photos

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been almost a decade since Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino showed everyone how badass a Black cowboy could be when Django Unchained hit theaters in 2012. Now Netflix is revisiting the notion with an all-star cast that’s sure to turn the wild wild west on its head.

Written and directed by Jeymes Samuel (They Die By Dawn, Jay-Z: Legacy), Netflix’s upcoming The Harder They Fall stars the likes of Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Regina King, and LaKeith Stanfield amongst many others. The “spaghetti western” centers around everything you’d expect from shoot-em-up epic such as revenge, love, and of course, action. The synopsis for the film basically promises to deliver a helluva good time.

“When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.”

What’s the chances we get a Django cameo a la A Million Ways To Die In The West?

Produced by Jeymes Samuel, Jay-Z, James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender, The Harder They Fall is set to drop this Fall.

Peep the trailer to the upcoming film below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it debuts on Netflix in a few months. Also peep the extra lit first look photos.