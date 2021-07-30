NYC Mayor & Universal Hip Hop Museum Announce Free Rap Concert Series

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Big Apple is about celebrate our culture in a big way this season. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Universal Hip Hop Museum (UHHM) have announced a free Rap concert series for New York City.

As a celebration of New York City’s comeback during NYC Homecoming Week, between August 14th to 22nd, all tickets for “It’s Time for Hip Hop in NYC” concerts—produced by New York City, the Universal Hip Hop Museum, and IDEKO—will be available for free. “You don’t want to miss the local, legendary talent performing throughout NYC Homecoming Week,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “As we celebrate this Summer of New York City, we’re proud to partner with Rocky Bucano and the Universal Hip Hop Museum to bring these momentous concerts to our boroughs, free of charge. And if you get a ticket, you can go as long you have proof of your first dose of an approved COVID vaccine.”

“Hip Hop comes home to celebrate NYC Homecoming Week!” said Rocky Bucano, Executive Director and President of the Universal Hip Hop Museum. “Many of the artists performing in these shows are native New Yorkers hailing from the five boroughs. It’s their talent, creativity, and passion for the culture that spread it from the stoops, parks, and playgrounds to stages worldwide. The Universal Hip Hop Museum is proud to welcome them home, back to where it all began.” “I’m excited to see this marquee event for NYC’s homecoming kick off in The Bronx. The Birthplace of Hip Hop will set the tone for the upcoming “It’s Time for Hip Hop NYC” concerts around New York City. This will be a show you do not want to miss,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. The talent will also be a mix of some of culture’s best talent from past and present.

Some of the MC’s slated to perform include KRS One, Raekwon, Slick Rick, Nice & Smooth, Ultra Magnetic MC’s, Remy Ma, T La Rock, Big Daddy Kane, Papoose, EPMD, CL Smooth and many more. Ralph McDaniels of Video Music Box fame will be holding down hosting duties.

All attendees must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the “It’s Time for Hip Hop in NYC” concerts. Reasonable accommodation will be provided for persons unable to get vaccinated because of a disability.

Free tickets for all four concerts will be released to the public in batches at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek starting on Monday, August 2 at 10 a.m. EDT. Additional free ticket release dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday, August 3 at 7 a.m. EDT

Wednesday, August 4 at 9 p.m. EDT

Thursday, August 5 at 7 a.m. EDT

Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. EDT

Saturday, August 7 at 9 p.m. EDT

Peep the full list of performers below.

First Stop: Orchard Beach in The Bronx on Monday, August 16th from 3:00 to 9:30 p.m.

KRS One (Headliner)

Slick Rick (Headliner)

Remy Ma (Headliner)

Busy Bee

CL Smooth

DJ Hollywood

DJ Jazzy Joyce

DJ Kevie Kev

Fantastic Five

Furious 5 featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio

Grand Wizard Theodore

Joeski Love

Kid Capri

Nice & Smooth

PopMaster Fabel

Soul Sonic Force

T La Rock

Ultra Magnetic MC’s

Second Stop: Richmond County Bank Park on Staten Island on Tuesday, August 17th from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Raekwon (Headliner)

Ghostface Killah (Headliner)

Crystal Waters

DJ Chuck Chillout

EMPD

Force MDs

Hakim Green

HeeSun Lee

Kool Keith

Lizzy Ashliegh

Pharoahe Monch

Rikki

Rob Base

Third Stop: Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn on Thursday, August 19th from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Big Daddy Kane (Headliner)

Desiigner (Headliner)

C&C Music Factory

DJ Mr. Cee

Elle Varner

Judy Torres

Lizzy Ashliegh

Maino

Obasi Jackson

Papoose

PopMaster Fabel

Special Ed

Stetsasonic

Sweet Sensation

Young Devyn

Fourth Stop: Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on Friday, August 20th from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m.

George Clinton + The P-Funk All-Stars with Special Guests (Headliner)

Too $hort (Headliner)

DJ Hurricane

DJ Wiz

EPMD

Mobb Deep

Yo-Yo