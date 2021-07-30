Queens Get The Money: Nas Announces New Album ‘King’s Disease II’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nas is applying pressure on his Rap peers. Not even a year after his last release he has announced a new album with King’s Disease II.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Queens legend took his fans and the Hip-Hop community as a whole by surprise this week. On Thursday, July 29 he revealed he has a new album coming out and it is a sequel. “We’re back in business! King’s Disease II • 8/6” he wrote.

While he did not disclose any accompanying information regarding features, production, track list or the theme for the work, he did follow things up with a separate Instagram post that seemingly gave us a little bit of insight to the project. The visual in question shows Nas and Hitboy back together and the caption pretty much confirms that the duo have linked back up for a sequel to their 2020 effort. “Run it back @hitboy #KingsDiseaseII” he wrote.

Released on August 21, 2020 King’s Disease would land Nas’ first Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. Fans and critics alike would find this LP as a much more cohesive work compared to its’ predecessor Nasir which was produced by Kanye West. It spawned two singles “Spicy” and “Replace Me”. Earlier this year Nas updated his seminal sophomore classic It Was Written. The 25th anniversary edition includes two long lost tracks “Silent Murder” and “Street Dreams (Bonus Verse).”

Photo: Johnny Nunez